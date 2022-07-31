Commonwealth Games: Triathlon relay silver 'icing on cake' for Non Stanford
Welsh triathlete Non Stanford describes winning a Commonwealth Games silver medal as the 'icing on the cake' in her final year of racing.
Stanford was part of Wales' mixed triathlon relay team alongside Iestyn Harrett, Olivia Mathias and Dominic Coy which finished second behind England.
The 2013 world champion said the medal was "beyond all of our dreams".