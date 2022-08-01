Rhys McClenaghan says he will take particular "pride" in his pommel horse silver medal at the Commonwealth Games after looking set to be ruled out of the Birmingham event.

The Northern Ireland gymnast, who won the pommel horse title at the 2018 Games, was facing exclusion from Birmingham along with other two other team-mates following a ruling by the international gymnastic governing body.

However that controversial decision was later overturned which enabled McClenaghan to compete as he took silver behind England's Joe Fraser.

"We're here against the odds and this medal is a good representation of that fight against the odds and I'm proud of that medal for that reason," McClenaghan told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.