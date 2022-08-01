Nathon Burns wins Northern Ireland's second judo medal at Commonwealth Games
Nathon Burns wins Northern Ireland's second medal of Monday evening's Commonwealth Games judo session as he beats Scotland's Alexander Short in the -66kg bout bronze medal contest.
Burns, 32, followed up team-mate Yasmin Yavadian's earlier bronze by defeating Short by ippon with one minute and six seconds left in the contest.
The two judo medals have brought Northern Ireland's Games haul up to two silver and three bronze.