Northern Ireland gymnast Ewan McAteer says he "loved every minute" of his first Commonwealth Games final after placing sixth in the men's vault competition.

The 23-year-old scored 14.200 in his first vault but 13.300 in his second prevented him from finishing higher.

"It was the biggest final I've ever been in," said McAteer.

"I was very happy with the first vault, it went to plan. The second one had too much juice unfortunately but I'm delighted to make the final, that was my target coming out here."

