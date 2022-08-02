Fleming misses out on judo bronze despite gutsy performance
Northern Ireland's Eoin Fleming misses out on a Commonwealth Games judo bronze medal in gut-wrenching fashion as an ankle injury wrecks his chances.
Fleming, who lost at the same stage in Glasgow eight years ago, was beaten by Australia's Uros Nikolic.
The NI fighter could barely stand let alone fight by the finish at the contest went to Golden Score, but after the bravest of efforts he simply could not continue.