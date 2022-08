Welsh 1,500m runner Jake Heyward tells BBC Sport Wales he is "disappointed" but also proud of his fifth place at the Commonwealth Games.

Heyward, 23, improved his own Welsh record to 3:31.08 as he finished half a second behind world champion Jake Wightman, who took bronze.

The race was won by Australian Oliver Hoare with Kenya's Olympic silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot in second.