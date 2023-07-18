Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says it is "important we do not lose" the Commonwealth Games after 2026 hosts Victoria pulled out of staging the event.

The Australian state had volunteered to put the Games on after organisers struggled to find a host, but it has now backed out amid soaring costs.

Baroness Grey-Thompson, the chair of Sport Wales. competed at three Commonwealth Games during a glittering career which saw her win 11 Paralympic gold medals.

She said the Games are something special to be a part of.

Read more: 2026 Commonwealths in doubt after Victoria cancels