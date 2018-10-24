Botham: The Legend of '81

Wednesday 20 July, 2100 BST, BBC Two. Repeated Wednesday 27 July, 2320 BST, BBC Two. (Not available on BBC iPlayer)

A new BBC Sport documentary hails Ian Botham, featuring contributions from Beefy himself, plus his family, colleagues and eyewitnesses such as Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Viv Richards, Sir John Major, Stephen Fry, Sir Elton John, Bob Willis and David Gower.

Botham: The Legend of '81 charts one of English sport's most colourful and controversial careers and tells surely its most enduring comeback story.