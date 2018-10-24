Former captain Mike Gatting reflects on the life of England team-mate and fast bowler Graham Dilley, who has died at 52 after a short illness.

Dilley played 41 Test matches and 36 one-day internationals for England and latterly coached at the Loughborough Centre of Cricket Excellence.

Gatting looks back at the former Kent and Worcestershire paceman's career and his memorable contribution to England's famous win at Headingley in 1981, when Dilley's 117-run partnership with Ian Botham set up an improbable 18-run victory.