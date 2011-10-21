England coach defends Trott and Bresnan

Andy Flower defends batsman Jonathan Trott and bowler Tim Bresnan from criticism after saw them concede the one-day series in India.

Speaking to Simon Mann of BBC Test Match Special, Flower rebuffs suggestions Trott scores too slowly, saying the Warwickshire batsman provides continuity to the side.

He admits there were were involving players on both sides in one particular match but he disagrees with the fine meted out to Bresnan for snatching his cap from an umpire, saying the Yorkshireman was showing frustration, rather than dissent.

