Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan hopes the jailing of cricketers Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif "sends shockwaves" through the game, and says he is "delighted" with the way the situation has been handled.

Ex-Pakistan captain Butt has been jailed for two-and-a-half years, Asif for one year and Amir for six months for their parts in a conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls in a Test match.

However, Daily Telegraph columnist Simon Hughes wishes that the sentences were "harsher" because these types of actions "defraud the public" and is harmful for the sport.