Former England captain Michael Vaughan says the Kevin Pietersen row has been "very sad" for the sport, as it emerges Pietersen may be omitted from the tour of India in November.

The batsman was dropped from the Test squad during the series against South Africa for sending "provocative" texts to some South Africa players.

In an interview for a BBC Radio 5 live special, Vaughan also believes the dispute could have been resolved by the senior players.

You can hear We Need To Talk About Kevin on Wednesday 12 September on BBC Radio 5 live from 19:30 BST.