Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff believes recalling Kevin Pietersen to the England squad is "a sensible decision".

Pietersen was dropped in August after sending "provocative" text messages to opposing players during the Test series against South Africa, but has been added for the tour of India.

Flintoff also describes his aim to become a professional boxer as a "massive lifestyle choice", while he gives his backing to cyclist Bradley Wiggins to win this year's Sports Personality of the Year - an award he won himself in 2005.

Andrew Flintoff was speaking live on the BBC news channel, UK users can watch a full round up of the day's biggest sporting on the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.