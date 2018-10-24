Flintoff on KP, boxing and Wiggins

  • From the section Cricket

Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff believes recalling Kevin Pietersen to the England squad is "a sensible decision".

Pietersen was dropped in August after sending "provocative" text messages to opposing players during the Test series against South Africa, but has been added for the tour of India.

Flintoff also describes his aim to become a professional boxer as a "massive lifestyle choice", while he gives his backing to cyclist Bradley Wiggins to win this year's Sports Personality of the Year - an award he won himself in 2005.

Andrew Flintoff was speaking live on the BBC news channel, UK users can watch a full round up of the day's biggest sporting on the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Andriy Yarmolenko
Dina Asher-Smith
Rangers v Aberdeen
Annemiek van Vleuten
Sadio Mane of Liverpool competes for the ball with Chris Basham of Sheffield United
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Lauren James
Video
  • From the section Football