Ricky Ponting says he would "love to help out" the Australian team during the forthcoming Ashes series if required.

The former Australia captain says it will be a "strange feeling" to be in England but not participating in the Ashes but, although he would be willing to help the team out "in any way shape or form", he insists he is "happily retired" from international cricket.

Ponting, 38, has signed a two-month deal to play for Surrey during June and July as cover for captain Graeme Smith while he is on duty with South Africa.