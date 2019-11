Listen to the moment England beat Australia to win the first Ashes Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell describe the action on Test Match Special as James Anderson took the final wicket of Brad Haddin, to give England a 14-run victory.

The win puts England 1-0 up in the five-match series going into the second Test at Lord's, which begins on Thursday.

Available to UK users only.