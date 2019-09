Listen to BBC London 94.9 commentary as Surrey batsman Dominic Sibley becomes the youngest-ever player to score a first-class hundred for the county.

Sibley achieved the feat at the age of 18 years and 21 days in the County Championship match against Yorkshire at the Oval, eclipsing the previous record set by Jack Crawford at the age of 18 years and 257 days in 1905.

The Epsom-born player is making his third four-day appearance and his previous high score was 12 against Somerset at Taunton.