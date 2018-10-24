New MCC president Mike Gatting is delighted the club can go ahead with the redevelopment of Lord's after a group of members calling for an inquiry into the plans were defeated in a vote last week.

The MCC announced a "Masterplan" in May, with a projected cost of £180m-£200m and a completion date of 2027.

Gatting told BBC London that chairing the meeting was like "going out into the middle and facing Malcolm Marshall, Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee all at once".

The former England and Middlesex captain also gave his views on the England and Wales Cricket Board appointments of Paul Downton as managing director and James Whitaker as chairman of selectors, as well as predicting a comfortable win for England in the return Ashes series which starts next month.