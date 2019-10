England team director Andy Flower explains the background as batsman Jonathan Trott leaves the Ashes tour because of a stress-related condition.

Trott has been struggling for form recently and scored just 19 runs in two innings in England's crushing defeat in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Flower denied that the decision had anything to do with Australian batsman David Warner's comments that Trott looked "poor and weak" during the first Test.