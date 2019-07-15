The 2013 BBC South Sporting Unsung Hero award has been won by Roger Mitty.

Mitty has been the heart and soul of Cumnor cricket club in Oxfordshire for 50 years. From an active player himself, he's gone on to take roles including youth coach, fundraiser, secretary and chairman.

"I'm gobsmacked and very humbled," Mitty told BBC South Today.

"I'm thrilled for the club and for Oxfordshire cricket. This is fantastic news.

"There are thousand and thousand of unsung heroes across the country and I am just one."

Mitty will now go forward for the national award, which will be presented at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event in Leeds on Sunday, 15 December.