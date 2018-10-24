BBC Sport's cricket analyst Simon Hughes explains why the sport's review technology could not rescue Joe Root when he was given out on day two of the third Ashes Test.

With the score on 90-1, umpire Marais Erasmus initially gave Joe Root out caught behind off Shane Watson, and although the review requested by the batsman produced no clear evidence of an edge, third umpire Tony Hill decided that had not seen enough to overturn the decision.

England's grip on the Ashes slipped still further as they closed on 180-4, still 205 runs adrift of Australia.

