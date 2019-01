Australian batsman Shane Watson says England will fight to the end to prevent his side from gaining a "deserved" Ashes series win in Perth.

Watson scored a century as Australia piled on early runs before England closed day four of the third Ashes Test at the Waca on 251-5, still a mammoth 253 short of their nominal target of 504.

Australia need just five more England wickets on the final day to take a 3-0 series lead and win back the precious urn.