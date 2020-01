BBC Sport's cricket analyst Simon Hughes explains how the history between Australia bowler Ryan Harris and England's Alastair Cook contributed to Harris taking Cook's wicket with the second ball on day two of the fifth Ashes Test.

Hughes says the way Harris bowled Cook in the first Test in Brisbane gave the England captain a dilemma and "scrambled his mind" when the two faced each other in Sydney.

Australia are now on course to whitewash England by winning the series 5-0.