Glamorgan boss Hugh Morris has welcomed the announcement that England will start their challenge for the 2015 Ashes against Australia at Cardiff's Swalec Stadium.

The venue hosted a 2009 Ashes Test and ex-England and Wales cricket board chief Morris says the decision to return in July, 2015 is an "endorsement" of how well Swalec Stadium was regarded after that game.

Birmingham's Edgbaston ground and Trent Bridge in Nottingham will also stage matches, with London grounds Lord's and the Kia Oval also hosting matches.