Cricket analyst Simon Hughes explains how best to play the bouncer - a delivery which has accounted for a number wickets during England's most recent Test series against Australia, Sri Lanka and India.

England collapsed in the Second Test against India at Lord's after playing a series of reckless shots, while seamer Stuart Broad broke his nose after failing to connect with a ball properly during England's win in the Fourth Test at Old Trafford.

This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the great West Indies side's 5-0 series defeat of England at The Oval using similarly aggressive fast bowling tactics.