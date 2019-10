Kevin Pietersen talks to BBC Breakfast about his allegations of bullying in the England dressing room but insists he would still like to play international cricket again.

England's all-time leading run-scorer across all formats was told in February he would not be part of the international team due to "trust" issues.

Pietersen says a parody social media account "ruined" him, regrets text messages he sent to South African players and also backs current England captain Alastair Cook.