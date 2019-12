Watch England batsman Joe Root play Arctic Monkeys song 'Mardy Bum' on the ukulele while he is away on tour in Sri Lanka, where England are 3-1 down in the seven-match one-day international series.

Root, who took the instrument on tour as a full guitar would not fit, has described his playing as "horrendous".

Listen to live commentary from the fifth ODI on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and via the BBC Sport website and app from 08:45 GMT on Wednesday 10 December.

Pictures courtesy of the ECB