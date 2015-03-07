Cricket World Cup: Hales or Ballance a 'tight call' - Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan says it will be a 'tight call' to decide between selecting Alex Hales and Gary Ballance ahead of Monday's World Cup match against Bangladesh.
Morgan praised his side's batsmen for their performance during the heavy defeat to Sri Lanka, but said England underperformed with the ball.
England face Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their two remaining pool matches and must win both games to stand a chance of progressing in the tournament.