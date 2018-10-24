What began as a routine question in a routine Cricket World Cup news conference was transformed into a moment of social media gold by a slip of the tongue.

In an unwise attempt to form the words "you've had tremendous success" while interviewing Australia captain Michael Clarke, BBC Sport's Stephan Shemilt instead blurted out "you've had tremendous sex" and the whole room, led by Aussie batsman Steve Smith, dissolved into a fit of the giggles.

Clarke, fresh from leading his side to the World Cup final after victory over India in Sydney, replied with a broad grin: "That's a question for my wife."

Unsurprisingly, the exchange has quickly gone global, carried by news outlets the world over and shared massively on social media.