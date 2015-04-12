England bowler Jimmy Anderson says "records take a back seat" as he prepares to make his 100th Test appearance against West Indies in Antigua on Monday.

Anderson is also four victims away from becoming England's leading Test wicket-taker, but says his main focus is to put the "smiles back on people's faces" and help England recover from a dismal winter campaign.

Since the World Cup, Paul Downton has lost his job as managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board, and England are considering appointing a new director of cricket but Anderson says that decision is out of the players' hands.

West Indies v England (13 April-1 May): live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.