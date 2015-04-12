Test captain Alastair Cook says it was "frustrating" to be dropped from England's dismal Cricket Word Cup campaign as he returns to action to lead the Test side in the West Indies.

The three-Test series begins in Antigua on Monday and England will try to put a disappointing winter - one that has resulted in Paul Downton losing his job as the England and Wales Cricket Board managing director - behind them.

West Indies are ranked eighth in the world but former captain Sir Viv Richards says the series provides the team with "a great opportunity to take England down".

West Indies v England (13 April-1 May): live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.