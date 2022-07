Kevin Pietersen says he is in the "best batting" form of his career, after an innings of 170 for Surrey against Oxford MCCU.

Pietersen, 34, unleashed some trademark shots to score his first hundred in any form of cricket since the Old Trafford Ashes Test in August 2013.

The South Africa-born batsman rejoined Surrey in March with the aim of regaining his England place in time for the Ashes rematch in July.