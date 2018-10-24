New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor recalls his days playing for a Norfolk village side called Norwich Wanderers in Barton Turf.

That was more than 11 years ago and since then Taylor has scored over 10,000 international runs and even endured a difficult tenure as captain of the Black Caps.

The New Zealander tells the BBC's Joe Wilson, whom he first met in his Norwich days, that Norfolk deserves some of the credit for his achievements.

Taylor says the biggest change over the last decade is the difference in the width of the bats he uses and the amount of gel in his hair.

New Zealand's first Test against England starts on Thursday at Lord's.