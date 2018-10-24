A coaching session with Proteas great Gary Kirsten was one of the highlights of a tour to South Africa by the Northern Knights's Under-15 and Under-18 squads.

The young squad won four of their seven matches with the under-18 team clinching five victories during the tour.

Stuart Nelson described the trip as a "brilliant experience" as their sightseeing included a trip to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for nearly two decades.

Ireland cricket star Kevin O'Brien says the young players will "benefit hugely" from the tour.