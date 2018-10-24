See the best and most iconic moments from England's 2005 Ashes victory over Australia.

Watch everything from Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's magical over, to the magnificent run out of Ricky Ponting by substitute fielder Gary Pratt, to Shane Warne dropping Kevin Pietersen and with him the Ashes.

England, who lost the last Ashes in Australia in the winter of 2013-14, launch their bid to regain the legendary urn when the first Test of the five-match series starts in Cardiff on 8 July.

Mark Chapman, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff and guests reflect on the 10 years since the 2005 Ashes, in front of a live audience.

