England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson says that Australia are "clear favourites" ahead of this summer's Ashes series.

However Anderson, 32, says the positivity surrounding England's one-day side can be transferred to the Test team before first Ashes Test in Cardiff, which starts on 8 July.

The Lancashire bowler concedes that Australia are "a very good side" but believes England have progress in recent weeks and "might surprise a few people" when the series begins.