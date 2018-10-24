Spot-fixer Amir free to return for Pakistan

  • From the section Cricket

Disgraced Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir has apologised for his part in a spot-fixing scam as his five-year ban from international cricket expires.

Amir, who returned to domestic cricket earlier this year, was jailed for six months and banned from all cricket for his role in a plot that saw him deliver pre-arranged no balls at Lord's during Pakistan's tour of England in 2010.

The 23-year-old bowler, speaking to the BBC Asian Network's Ankur Desai, says that he will do whatever is needed to win back the respect of his former team-mates.

