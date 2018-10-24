Worcestershire batsman Tom Fell tells BBC Hereford & Worcester that he should have gone to the doctor's sooner following his testicular cancer scare.

"In hindsight I should have got it checked out as soon as I had any concerns," he admitted. "It's something I put off, which was obviously a bit of a mistake.

"As soon as people hear the word 'cancer' they fear the worst, but testicular cancer is something that is fairly easily curable. With it being quite a sensitive area, a lot of people would put it off. But it's such an easy thing to get done by going to the doctor's and it can make all the difference.

"I will still have to have monthly check-ups but there's now a 65 per cent chance I will be clear following the operation."

Tom Fell was talking to BBC Hereford & Worcester's Trevor Owens.