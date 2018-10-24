The world of tennis was shocked by suggestions of a betting scandal earlier this month but sport has always endured its fair share of controversies over the years.

From the 1919 betting scandal of the World Series in baseball to the "Bloodgate" rugby controversy 90 years later, not many sports have remained untainted by controversy through the years.

Secret files exposing evidence of widespread suspected match-fixing at the top level of world tennis, including at Wimbledon, were revealed by the BBC and BuzzFeed News in January 2016.