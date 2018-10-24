West Indies Under-19s were accused of "disgraceful behaviour" after a controversial run-out secured victory over Zimbabwe and a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

As he ran in to bowl the first ball of the final over with Zimbabwe needing three to win, seamer Keemo Paul removed the bails at the bowler's end with batsman Richard Ngarava just out of his ground.

Zimbabwe's two-run defeat in Chittagong denied them a place in the last eight.

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan tweeted: "Disgraceful behaviour in the U19 CWC. West Indies should be embarrassed!!"

Former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best responded: "Everything we do is embarrassing to people like you. I wonder if it was the other way round would you have something to say?"

The type of dismissal - known as a 'Mankad' after India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in a similar manner in Sydney in 1947 - is within the laws of cricket.

However, etiquette dictates that the batsman should be warned for leaving his crease early, before another run-out is attempted.

After Paul broke the stumps, the umpires asked West Indies if they wanted to uphold the appeal.

Television replays showed Ngarava's bat was on the line and he was given out.

West Indies captain Shimron Hetmyer said: "Cricket is a game of uncertainties. We've seen it happen in cricket before. It's not a big deal for us."

Asked whether he thought West Indies' actions were in the spirit of the game, he said: "Probably not."

Zimbabwe coach Stephen Mangongo said: "I am disappointed with the way the game ended. I have debriefed the boys in the dressing room and they were all crying."

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming said: "This is not a good look, absolutely disgraceful behaviour!

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was the victim of a Mankad incident, in a one-day international against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in 2014.

