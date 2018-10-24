Club umpires take the Hawk-Eye test

  • From the section Cricket

Technology that allows international cricket umpires to make important decisions could soon filter its way down to the recreational game.

The Hawk-Eye system has been used for more than a decade in cricket for lbw and caught behind decisions and has since been adapted for line calls in tennis and football.

Umpires from the Southern Cricket League had a lesson in how the technology is used as its founder, Paul Hawkins, looks to introduce a new device using a smartphone to detect edges off the bat.

Tony Husband from BBC South Today went along to see how many decisions the umpires got right.

