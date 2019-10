England all-rounder Danielle Wyatt takes control of the BBC camera to offer a unique insight into a day in the life of a touring cricketer as they practise in Kingston, Jamaica during their tour of the West Indies.

Follow commentary on the remaining two matches in the five-match ODI series that England lead 2-1 on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website.

4th ODI 16 October in Jamaica (Sabina Park) 15:30 BST, 5th ODI 19 October in Jamaica (Sabina Park) 15:30 BST.