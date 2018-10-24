Abell's route to the Somerset captaincy

  • From the section Cricket

BBC Points West looks at Tom Abell's journey from Taunton-school record-breaker to being Somerset's new four-day captain.

The county's former head of youth cricket, Pete Sanderson, reveals how close they came to letting Abell go before a game of hockey changed their mind.

Abell, 23, will lead Somerset for the first time in the County Championship when they face Essex at home in their opening match of the Division One season on Friday.

He was named as Somerset's new skipper in December, replacing former Australia opener Chris Rogers, who retired in 2016, after a second-placed finish last term.

Top videos

Top Stories

Nathan Ake
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Japan celebrate
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Wigan v Salford
Alex Hales
  • From the section Cricket
Willett
  • From the section Golf
Al-Shahaniya goalkeeper
Video
  • From the section Football