'Attitudes towards women in cricket have changed massively'

England captain Heather Knight explains to BBC Radio 4's Today programme how cricket has come a long way in recognising women.

On the centenary of 1918's Representation of the People Act when some women won the right to vote for the first time, Knight - who was appointed OBE in the New Year Honours after skippering England to World Cup success last year - says it is a "very exciting time to be a player".

READ MORE: Events mark 100th anniversary of landmark act

READ & LISTEN: More from BBC Radio 4's Today

Top videos

Top Stories

Breaking news
Dan Biggar looks shaken after clashing with team-mate Liam Williams
Female Iranian football fans attend a an AFC Asian Cup quarter-final between China and Iran in January 2019 in Abu Dhabi
  • From the section Football
Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Scotland's George Horne
Jack Grealish
Video
  • From the section Football