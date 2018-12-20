'I want to bring international cricket back to Pakistan'

Wasim Khan, newly appointed managing director of the Pakistan Cricket Board, wants teams like England, India and Australia to return to touring Pakistan.

Since the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked by gunmen in Lahore in 2009, Pakistan have been forced to stage the majority of their "home" games abroad - with Zimbabwe, West Indies and Sri Lanka the only full international sides to have played in the country since then.

Listen to the full interview with Wasim Khan on the latest episode of The Doosra podcast.

