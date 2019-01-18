Ervine tees up second sporting career

  • From the section Cricket

Sean Ervine enjoyed a successful 19-year cricket career for both Zimbabwe and then latterly in English county cricket for Hampshire, before retiring last September.

Now the 36-year-old is hoping to make a second sporting career for himself as a professional golfer.

Plenty of practice and beating his former team-mates have convinced the former all-rounder to give qualifying for the MENA Tour a go in the Middle East at the end of January.

"There's no reason why I can't succeed at it," he told BBC South Today. "The fundamentals are very much the same, as cricket is an individual sport as well as a team one."

