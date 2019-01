Wiltshire wicketkeeper Billy Cookson. 23, receives a special video message from Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan, delivered by Stumped presenter Alison Mitchell, three months on from a horrific car crash in Australia that almost claimed his life.

As he recovers in hospital in Melbourne, Cookson is hugely positive about his long-term recovery, and hopes to play some form of cricket in the future.

Listen to the latest BBC Stumped podcast.