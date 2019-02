What happens when you take three international cricketers to play on the Oval Maidan in Mumbai?

Test Match Special's Henry Moeran is joined by England captain Heather Knight, and team-mates Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Ecclestone to meet some local youngsters.

Listen to live ball-by-ball commentary of India's one-day series against England on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website & app.