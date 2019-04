Batsman Alex Hales tells BBC Sport's Joe Wilson he "would like to think that people deserve a second chance" after the fallout from a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

The Nottinghamshire opener did not face any criminal charges, while his England team-mate Ben Stokes was cleared of affray at a trial.

Hales was later fined and banned by a Cricket Disciplinary Commission (CDC) for his part in the incident and social media posts.

