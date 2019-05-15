James Anderson discusses his injury, after being struck on the leg by the ball while bowling in Lancashire's One-Day Cup semi-final defeat by Hampshire last Sunday, on the latest episode of Tailenders.

"My kneecap felt like it was on the other side of my leg," said the England seam bowler.

Anderson also discussed other bowlers who have been injured recently, particularly being struck in the head by the ball.

He thinks bowlers will wear some sort of protection "in the not-too-distant future".

