Kane Williamson's impressive innings comes to an end on 148 as Shai Hope catches the New Zealand batsman and Sheldon Cottrell claims his fourth wicket for West Indies at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: West Indies v New Zealand - in-play clips radio and text

WATCH MORE: 'He can laugh, but everyone's laughing at him!' Watch Brathwaite's fielding fail

Available to UK users only.